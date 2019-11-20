Gov’t Warns Churches, Mosques Against Human Rights Abuse

Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi

Government has warned religious bodies in the country against the abuse of rights and inhuman treatment under the notion of religious faith.

Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, made the call in an encounter with the media on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Information Ministry in Accra.

According to him, “we do not want religious bodies and practitioners to be

associated with abuse of rights and inhumane treatment under notions of the pursuit of religious faith.”

He urged that there must be a shift in the demonstration of outward faith that in its exercise touch on the rights of persons.

He said human right is very important to every person and so it must be promoted and protected.

Indeed there is no need in using media platforms to project, faith that thrives on infringement of rights, he said.

Inter-Faith Dialogues

The Ministry, he said, would continue to pursue inter-faith dialogues in relation to facets of national development, the relevance of religious values to individual aspirations, and in the whole context of the significance of religion and political administration in responding to social and economic expectation.

Understanding, appreciation and tolerance of other religions and faiths consolidate cohesion and peaceful co-existence, he said.

BY Melvin Tarlue