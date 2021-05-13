Gov’t Will Not Waver In Fighting Galamsey – Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says government will not waver in its efforts to rid the country’s water bodies of persons and logistics involved in illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

He said although there had been lots of criticisms and resistance from certain quarters over military operation on River Pra due to the decommissioning and demobilisation of seized excavators, government took the hard decision to protect the water bodies and forest cover from destruction for the sake of the present and future generations.

Mr Jinapor made the remarks at the Minister’s press briefing in Accra to update the public on the success story of the second phase of ‘Operation Halt’.

The ‘Operation Halt II’ started on Friday, May 7, and ended on May 9, 2021, with deployment of 400 soldiers of all ranks to the tributaries of River Pra in the Eastern Region, from Daboase to Twifo Praso.

The operation also extended to portions of River Ofin in the Ashanti Region, which has been adversely affected by the activities of illegal miners.

The three-day operation, under the command of Brigadier-General Michael Ayisi Amoah, Commanding the Southern Command, led to the destruction of 28 excavators, 267 changfans (floating platforms), 18 pumping machines, five canoes, two pump action guns, and eight industrial batteries.

The military also launched air patrols in areas earmarked as “red zones”, which is 100 metres radius to the rivers.

No arrest was made because the illegal miners escaped from the red zones upon hearing the firing by the military.

Mr Jinapor said it was government’s ambition to ensure viable and sustainable mining practices and would work tirelessly towards achieving success in the small-scale mining enterprise.

The Minister said if the nation did not take immediate action against the galamsey menace, the country may have to import potable water in the next five years, hence the importance to ensure collective action to halt the illegal mining once and for all.