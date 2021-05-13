NPP Congratulates Muslims On Completion of Ramadan

As Muslims in Ghana and across the globe climax the end of Ramadan with the celebration of Eid-ul-fitr scheduled for tomorrow, May 13, the NPP is pleased to congratulate them on this milestone occasion, and to wish them Eid Mubarak in advance. Eid-ul-fitr, otherwise referred to as the “feast of the breaking of the fast”, is an important festivity celebrated by Muslims all over the World to mark the end of the holy month of Fasting.

It is characterised by merrymaking, alms-giving and the observance of Eid Prayers to thank Almighty Allah for seeing Muslims through the holy month of Ramadan, during which time, Muslims intensify their supplications and good deeds. It is however hoped that they are able to maintain this same lifestyle in the other eleven months of the year since the Allah they served in the month of Ramadan is the same Allah today and forever.

Unfortunately, this year’s Ramadan, like last year’s, was not observed with the usual buzz and traditional activities associated with this important religious festivity because of Covid. It is however refreshing to observe that, unlike last year, the Covid restrictions are relatively relaxed during the 2021 Ramadan allowing Muslims to observe these religious acts including congregational prayers such as iftar, tarawih and tahajjud subject to the existing protocols.

This development, without doubt, signalled that by the grace of Allah, we are gradually seeing the end of the pandemic. The Party is hopeful that, next year, Muslims in the country will congregate as they have done over the years, and observe Ramadan and celebrate Eid ul-Fitr fully and without any restrictions. But, until then, it is vital that we continue to maintain the measures of enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocols to contain the spread of the virus, as they are the surest way to a quick return to a life of normalcy.

Since we are not completely out of the woods yet, the party, while commending Muslims for strictly adhering to the Covid health protocols throughout Ramadan, entreats them to replicate this feat in the Eid celebrations as urged upon them by His Eminence the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who announced that 2021 Eid prayers should be observed at various Mosques across the country instead of the usual open spaces where Muslims congregate in large numbers.

The NPP also wishes to use this occasion to appeal to religious sects in the country particularly the Methodist church and the Muslim community to continue to resort to constructive engagements and dialogue as the only means of finding amicable solution to the Wesley Girls debacle, which by far, is threatening the agelong religious harmony and peaceful coexistence between the two dominant religions in the country.

Finally, the party also calls on Muslims living in Ghana to use this occasion of Eid to pray for our leaders, government and nation, to overcome all the ills plaguing our society including Covid, and put us on the path of sustained growth and prosperity.

Once again, EID MUBARAK in advance to our Muslim constituents here in Ghana and across the globe. May Almighty ALLAH bring you joy, happiness, great fortunes and prosperity on this blessed occasion.

Barka Da Sallah

Assalamu alaikum

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY, NPP