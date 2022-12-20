Gov’t Will Tool Prison Service – Buwumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that Government will continue to meet not only the human resource needs of the Services, but will also strive to provide the tools, logistics and other essentials required to ensure peak performance.

He gave the assurance when speaking as the Review Officer at the Graduation Parade for Cadet Course Intake 30 of the Ghana Prisons Service at the Prisons Training School in Accra

A total of 203 Officers from the last cohort of six batches, made up of 2,000 personnel, recruited into the Prisons Service as part of measures by Government to boost the capacity of the Service to deliver on its mandate graduated Monday December 19, 2022 .

The other security agencies have seen a similar boost in numbers since 2017.

By Vincent Kubi