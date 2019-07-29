Gov’t Withdraws Luxury Vehicle Levy

Government has announced the withdrawal of the controversial luxury vehicle levy.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who is presenting the 2019 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament, made the announcement.

The Luxury Vehicle Tax was proposed in 2018 with the aim of raising more revenue by taxing the wealthy a little more.

Vehicles with engine capacities of 3.0 – 3.5 litres were to attract an annual tax of 1,000 Ghana cedis.

Those with engine capacities of 3.6 – 4.0 litres were pay 1,500 cedis annually; while 4.1 litres and above are to an annual tax of GH¢ 2000.

The public outcry over the tax and the Finance Minister says the Akufo-Addo’s Government, being a listening government has decided to withdraw the levy.

BY Melvin Tarlue