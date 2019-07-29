Gov’t Will Fix Your Roads – Finance Minister Tells Ghanaians

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has assured Ghanaians that Government would fix poor road networks across the country.

He expressed the view that the Akufo-Addo’s Government would not deceive Ghanaians on the construction and rehabilitation of roads nationwide.

In what seemed to be a jab at the NDC, he told Ghanaians that “we (Government) have found the money to do far more than what the green book holders achieved.”

The Minister is presenting the 2019 Mid-Year Budget Review on the floor of Parliament today, Monday, July 2019.

The Presentation is focusing on revenue mobilization for embarking on infrastructural projects.

BY Melvin Tarlue