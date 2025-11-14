Govt Withdraws Over GH¢1.4bn From DACF Account – Minority

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Minority in Parliament has accused the Ministry of Finance and the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) of unlawfully withdrawing and blocking funds belonging to the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), describing the act as a blatant violation of the Constitution and a betrayal of public trust.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament yesterday, Minority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, alleged that the two state institutions had “swept” over GH¢1.4 billion from the DACF account at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), funds meant for development projects across the country’s local assemblies.

According to him, the withdrawals and account blockages were carried out in a pattern that began earlier this year, involving several sums of money, including GH¢1.4 billion and GH¢11.3 million, taken from the Fund’s account between February and April. “After several complaints, they brought back the GH¢1.4 billion, but as we speak, the GH¢11.3 million is still outstanding,” he said.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh further disclosed that on November 4, 2025, the Controller released the third-quarter DACF allocation into the account, but within a week, the account was blocked.

“Then on the 12th, they swept the account,” he stated, adding that this amounted to “paying with one hand and taking with the other.”

The MP described the act as “unconstitutional and deceptive,” citing the Supreme Court ruling in the Kpodo case, which held that once constitutional funds are released, they cannot be redirected or withheld by the Ministry of Finance or the Controller.

“The Constitution is clear. These are constitutional payments. Neither the Controller nor the Minister has the right to block or sweep them,” he emphasised.

He also warned that the situation could damage Ghana’s credibility with international partners, as the DACF account at the Bank of Ghana reportedly receives foreign grants from Switzerland’s Economic Cooperation and Germany’s KfW for specific projects at the local level.

“These are funds released for prior-agreed purposes. Diverting them could lead to the withdrawal of international cooperation,” he cautioned.

The Minority Chief Whip accused the government of micromanaging constitutional funds for political or fiscal convenience, calling it an “insult to the intelligence of the Ghanaian people.”

He said the alleged act undermines decentralisation and cripples the operations of District Assemblies, Members of Parliament (MPs), and contractors awaiting payment for completed projects.

“What this means is that Assemblies are being denied the oxygen they need to function. Development projects are stalled, and contractors are left unpaid,” he lamented.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh disclosed that the Minority would raise the matter formally on the floor of Parliament under Order 93(1) as a matter of urgent public importance if the government fails to resolve it.

He further challenged the Ministry of Finance and the Controller to refute the allegations if they have contrary evidence, promising to release official correspondence to substantiate his claims if necessary.

He appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene, restore the funds, and ensure adherence to constitutional provisions. “We need sanity. We need to respect the Constitution. This illegality must stop,” he said.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House