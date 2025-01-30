Gov’t’s 24-Hour Economy Policy to Boost Production – Labour Minister-Designate

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo

Minister-designate for Labour, Jobs, and Employment, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, has revealed that the government is working on a comprehensive policy to establish a 24-hour economy in Ghana.

Speaking before the Appointments Committee during his public hearing, today, Dr. Pelpuo emphasized that the policy aims to engage workers effectively across three 8-hour working shifts within 24 hours.

This will not only increase productivity but also help reshape the economy by supporting businesses and creating more employment opportunities, he added.

The Minister-designate indicated that the policy intends to ensure that businesses, both public and private, operate round-the-clock, giving workers the flexibility to engage in productive work at any given time.

He noted that the initiative would primarily benefit businesses already operating 24 hours while encouraging others to join in.

“The commitment is about ensuring that we work tirelessly to reset this country. We are focused on increasing production, creating value, and satisfying the needs of the Ghanaian people,” Dr. Pelpuo explained.

He further stated that the 24-hour economy would allow businesses to generate value, enhance productivity, and enable workers to earn fair wages.

While some businesses have already adopted a 24-hour work schedule, Dr. Pelpuo acknowledged the challenges they face, including ensuring security, maintaining adequate capacity, and managing energy costs.

He assured that the government would provide the necessary support in these areas, including security, capacity-building, and financial aid for electricity costs.

“This initiative is not just a choice for businesses, but a policy direction backed by the government. We will provide support for organizations that wish to operate within this framework,” he affirmed.

The policy, according to Dr. Pelpuo, will target businesses willing to embrace the 24-hour system, particularly those in need of increased production and employment.

He further explained that for public sector organizations, the shift to a 24-hour economy would be mandated by policy, whereas private businesses would have the option to opt in based on their operational needs.

“The goal is to create more opportunities for our people, particularly our youth, to be engaged in meaningful work. With this policy, we are ensuring that businesses can thrive, workers can earn what they deserve, and the economy can grow sustainably,” he concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House