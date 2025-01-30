Prof. Gyampo, Kobby Mensah Appointments Spark Controversy

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Prof. Kobby Mensah

Concerns about the neutrality of panelists discussing national issues have arisen following President John Dramani Mahama’s appointment of prominent political commentators, Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Prof. Kobby Mensah, to key political positions.

President Mahama appointed Prof. Ransford Gyampo, a political science professor at the University of Ghana, as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, while Prof. Kobby Mensah was named the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited.

These appointments have left many in shock, particularly as both professors had been vocal critics of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, often discussing issues they believed were in the public interest.

Comments on social media reflected a mix of disbelief and criticism. One user, AgbelimorK59060, expressed skepticism: “Wow… Now I believe there’s no neutral in Ghana! Everyone belongs to a political party. So Prof was making all the noise because of the appointment!!! Very soon Prof Gyampo, will also get his appointment. How far Jonnie Hughes??”.

Another user, TheYungMagician, lamented: “Ei Ghana!!! Personal interest nkoaaa!!!! They parade themselves as experts and neutrals pushing for national interest meanwhile personal interest nkoaaa. Shame on you all.”

Dan Taylor added, “Stomach social media commentators with ingrained interests. We’re gradually seeing and identifying all of them. Indeed there is no smoke without fire.”

User @GbambeguJabi remarked on the trend of appointments: “All the regular panelists (talking heads) on TV3’s Key Points have been sorted. Martin Kpebu, Nana Gyantuah, Kobby Mensah, and now Ransford Gyampo. The appointment is incomplete if the host of the show, Alfred Ocansey, is not appointed.”

Lastly, @sonofjacob98 criticized the situation: “Neutralfoc dey chop CEO left right center. No wonder he was forcing UG lecturers to go on strike!!! How would they feel knowing he used them to advance his own interests?”

The comments surrounding these appointments raises important questions about impartiality in political discourse and the influence of personal interests on public service.

