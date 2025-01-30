ENA, Charter One Strengthen Advocacy Against Child Labour

Group photograph of dignitaries

In an effort to eradicate the increasing cases of child labour in the country, Engage Now Africa (ENA) in collaboration with Charter One held a stakeholder’s consultation in Pediatorkpe, Ada East District, to address child labour and exploitation, particularly in the fishing sector.

The engagement focused on identifying the challenges related to human trafficking and the worst forms of child exploitation, particularly vulnerable communities on Ada East Island.

For years now ENA through its initiative “End Modern Slavery programmes” has engaged institutions such as local government officials, NADMO, and the Ghana Education and Health Services in rescuing children of school-going age from being used for menial jobs.

Director of Engage Now Africa Mr. Afasi Komla in his statement mentioned that the organisation has been actively engaged with communities on the island through its End Modern Slavery programmes and various other initiatives.

“Through our consistent interactions and a recently conducted baseline survey, we have identified a pressing issue – the widespread involvement of children in the worst forms of child labour and other forms of exploitation,” he said.

Director of Student and Teacher Effectiveness, Brenda Plowman, expressed his commitment to actively participating in the programme emphasizing its importance in reducing child exploitation and improving school enrolment rates.

She stated that children deserve access to quality education, proper nutrition, and a safe environment to foster their development. She encouraged the community to actively participate and share ideas to ensure effective implementation and sustainability.

Brenda Plowman reiterated the significance of community involvement, emphasizing that trainers would be sourced locally and trained to ensure the project’s longevity.

The District Coordinating Director, Ada East Jerryson K. Ayih expressed enthusiasm for the initiative and pledged the Assembly’s full support to the project aimed at eradicating child labour and exploitation while increasing school enrolment rates.

Present at the consultation meeting included William Appiah Assemblyman, representatives from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Department of Social Welfare, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Local community leaders, artisans, teachers, and PTA executives.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke