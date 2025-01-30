Businessman Petitions AG Over His Kidnapping, Torture

Dr. Kwadwo Agyapong Berry (left) with his lawyer

A private businessman, Dr. Kwadwo Agyapong Berry, has petitioned the Office of the Attorney General (AG) to institute investigations into his kidnapping and torture which almost led to his death.

According to him, although a case has been filed before a Circuit Court in Accra, the charge sheet and the fact sheets do not reflect the complaint he made at the police station following his ordeal due to the influence and reach of one of the accused persons; Albert Tetteh Botchway, who is politically connected.

Alber Tetteh Botchway and four others have been dragged before a Circuit Court in Accra charged with kidnapping and assault of the businessman.

However, Mr. Berry states that he does not believe justice will be served if the case is left in the hands of the police as they do not appear to be interested in the actual complaints that he made, as can be seen in the charges that were filed before the court.

His lawyer, James Kofi Afedo told journalists that they have decided to take the matter up because of the seeming helplessness of his client in getting speedy action from the law enforcement agencies.

Recounting his ordeal, he indicated that on December 19, 2024, his client was locked up in a room at Laboma Beach Resort at the instance of Alber Tetteh Botchway, from 7am until after 8pm where he was “tortured, beaten and stripped naked.

They took videos of his naked body drenched in blood and did everything that they needed to do with him.”

The lawyer said the only reason his client was subjected to this torture was that the said Albert Tetteh Botchway made a cryptocurrency investment with a young man his client introduced to Botchway’s business partner and through his partner, they invested a total of US$1.1 million for the young man to trade cryptocurrency for them.

“My client was not aware of how these monies were given to that young man, my client was not aware of when those monies were given to this young man until the guy came to say that he had lost the money to gambling.,” Mr. Afedo said.

He continued that Mr Botchway decided to turn on his client because he introduced the young man to them and decided to lock him up and torture him.

“It took only God to keep him alive because of what they did to him, they wanted to tie him up and throw him unto the sea because they said he is connected to NPP businessmen, and so they wanted their money from him,” the lawyer said.

Mr. Afedo stated that they are only interested in the prosecution of the crime as kidnapping, unlawful assault, and unlawful detention are all serious crimes, adding that “we want him to be prosecuted and dealt with.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak