We Won’t Be Pressured To Sack Otto Addo – Nana Sarfo Oduro

Nana Sarfo Oduro

Executive committee member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Nana Sarfo Oduro, has stated that the Association will not succumb to any pressure from the public to sack under-fire Black Star coach, Otto Addo.

In an interview with Ben Osei Bonsu on Guide Sports Xtra, Nana Sarfo Oduro, who is also the co-owner of division one side Port City FC bemoaned how the sacking of previous coaches has incurred several debts on the FA.

“When you sack coaches, there are compensations that you have to pay. Whenever these sacked coaches go to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) for their compensations, the ministry leaves it on the football people (FA), ” Mr. Oduro remarked.

“Even when the pitch invaders were fined by CAF, it was the FA that paid, not the ministry. Although all the proceeds from the match went to the sports authority and the ministry, they don’t contribute a pesewa to these fines,” he added.

“We(FA) were saying that we had seen progression with Milovan Rajevac after the AFCON in Cameroon, but you Ghanaians said the opposite, and we sacked him. And this time, we are not going to allow anybody to put pressure on us to sack a coach,” he reiterated.

By Justice Ackom Otchere