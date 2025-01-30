We Can Rebuild Ghana’s Football Legacy – Nana Sarfo Oduro

GFA Executive Council Member, Nana Sarfo Oduro, has indicated that the country can rebuild its football legacy.

Speaking during his first radio appearance in 2025 at Guide Sports Xtra in Accra to discuss Ghana’s football, Mr. Oduro said, “We need to come together as a country and focus on developing our game philosophy and talent,” he urged.

With structured governmental support and academies, like other African powerhouses, Nans Sarfo Oduro believes Ghana can reclaim its football legacy.

As the former “Black stars of Africa,” he said Ghana’s national football team has fallen on hard times.

The veteran football administrator lamented the changes that have eroded the country’s past dominance.

He also criticized the media’s negative coverage, arguing it “pollutes the system” before the team even takes the field.

Mr. Oduro further defended the decision to retain coach Otto Addo, citing his World Cup experience. However, he acknowledged the need for patience and a collaborative approach to rebuilding.

