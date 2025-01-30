I’ll Work With FWSC To Boost Productivity- Rashid Pelpuo

Minister-designate for Labour, Jobs, and Employment, Dr. Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has indicated his commitment to work with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to ensure that the productivity of workers matches with their earnings.

The Minister designate said this when he appeared before the Vetting Committee of Parliament today, January 30, 2025 outlining his vision for enhancing productivity and employment in Ghana.

When asked about his strategy for ensuring that workers’ output matches their earnings, Dr. Pelpuo emphasised the complexity of the issue, involving numerous individuals and organizations.

He pledged to collaborate with the FWSC to address this challenge, acknowledging its constitutional implications.

Regarding the representation of women in the workforce, Dr. Pelpuo recognised the need to promote gender balance in the workforce.

Dr. Pelpuo indicated his commitment to address the challenges facing Ghana’s workforce and promoting economic growth through collaboration with the private sector.

To address the issue of unemployment, Dr. Pelpuo said there was an ongoing initiative of developing a labour market information system, which would provide a comprehensive database of job vacancies and candidates.

This system would enable the private sector to advertise job openings and connect with potential employees.

Dr. Pelpuo also emphasised the importance of supporting the private sector in creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

He suggested that the government provide incentives for private sector investment, such as access to credit and investment opportunities.

“We will encourage the private sector to produce as much as they can, and we will support them,” Dr. Pelpuo assured.

He said the 24 hour economy touted by the government aims to boost production and improve economic growth.

When asked if the government has plans for increasing salaries of public sector workers he responded that it was one of the key areas under consideration and when he takes office he will take it up.

