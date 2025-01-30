Moroccan Autonomy Initiative Good Basis for Mutually Acceptable Solution- Belgium

Bernard Quintin and Nasser Bourita during the meeting

Rabat – “Belgium deems the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative, presented in 2007, to be a serious and credible effort by Morocco and a very good basis for a solution accepted by all parties”, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and Cultural Institutions, Bernard Quintin has said.

He said this during a press briefing following his talks, on Wednesday in Rabat, with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

Talks with Bourita “helped me understand the ins and outs of the autonomy plan and realize the existential nature of this issue for Morocco”, the Belgian minister underlined, adding that “we know how important of an issue this is for Morocco”.

“Some prominent European and international partners have changed their position”, he said, noting that Morocco and Belgium “will continue to engage constructively on this subject.”

Belgium “fully supports the UN process for a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution” and “recalls the UN’s exclusive role in the political process,” Mr. Quintin said.

He also reiterated Belgium’s backing for “UN Security Council Resolution 2703, which underscores the role and responsibility of the parties in seeking a realistic, pragmatic, and enduring political solution based on compromise”.

Belgium’s constructive stance aligns with the international momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, in support of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara and the Autonomy Plan.

Source – MAP