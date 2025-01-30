NTD Remains Significant Health Concern In Ghana – Dr. Lule

Dignitaries present at the World NTD Day 2025 commemoration

The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative, Dr. Frank Lule, has stated that Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) remain a significant health concern in Ghana, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

He said the condition poses a substantial threat to the health and well-being of many Ghanaians.

According to him, diseases like Lymphatic Filariasis, Schistosomiasis, Onchocerciasis, Leprosy, and Yaws affect millions of Ghanaians.

He said this at the commemoration of the 2025 World NTD Day at South Tongu of Sogakope in the Volta Region.

He mentioned that this year’s theme, “Act now to eliminate NTD” emphasizes the need for collaboration among governments, partners, communities, and individuals to combat these diseases.

He reiterated that Ghana has made notable progress in reducing the burden of NTDs through Mass Drug Administration campaigns that have successfully decreased the prevalence of Lymphatic Filariasis and Onchocerciasis in the country.

“The country is now focusing on eliminating Yaws, Lymphatic Filariasis, and Leprosy using new diagnostic tools and community engagement, also School-based deworming programmes have improved health and education outcomes for millions of Ghanaian children,” he added.

Despite these achievements, he pointed out that, challenges persist, adding that over 12 million Ghanaians remain at risk of NTDs, and inadequate access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities continues to drive disease transmission.

He also emphasised that Climate change and urbanization are also creating new disease patterns that require innovative solutions.

Chairman of the NTD Inter-country Coordinating Committee (ICCC), Dr. Hafiz Adam Taher, asserted that the ICCC platform has become a cornerstone for overseas national entity programming, ensuring effective coordination and providing the technical leadership needed for sustainable intervention.

Within the framework of ICCC, Mr Taher who also doubles as the Ag. Director, Technical Coordinator, Ministry of Health, highlighted that three strategic sub-committees which are; the technical sub-committee, the advocacy, communication and social mobilization committee, and the resource mobilization committee, have been established to enhance the committee’s efficiency and effectiveness.

According to him, a significant milestone has been made with the inclusion of NTD services in the National Health Insurance Authority’s package to ensure better access to essential healthcare medicine for people affected by NTDs and eliminate financial barriers to treatment.

“Let us renew our commitment to leaving no one behind in the fight against NTDs through continued investments in strengthening the health system, sustained public awareness campaigns, and the development of innovative strategies to enhance disease control and its elimination,” he urged.

Dr. Chrysantus Kubio, speaking on behalf of the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, stated that, despite the focus on Universal Health Coverage (UHC), NTDs have limited resources and are barely recognized by global funding agencies.

According to him, NTDs are diseases of neglected populations that represent a society of poor educational outcomes and limited professional options.

He disclosed that the country is battling a significant burden of neglected tropical diseases, with lymphatic filariasis affecting 116 districts, onchocerciasis present in 142 districts, schistosomiasis (bilharzia) widespread in every district, and leprosy prevalent in 195 districts.

He mentioned that “collaboration and partnership with civil societies, the youth, patient associations, communities, and partners are necessary for the fight against NTDs and the need to act effectively through country commitment, resource mobilization, technical guidance, solidarity, coordination, in our fight to eliminate NTDs”.

By Janet Odei Amponsah