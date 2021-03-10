GPCC Senior Clergy Receive Covid-19 Vaccine

Apostle General Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah taking his Covid-19 vaccine

The senior clergy of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) have subjected themselves to be vaccinated in the ongoing national exercise.

The Clergy including the founder and Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel, Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah received the Covid-19 vaccine at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra.

Also present to take their vaccine were Rev. Dr Anyani Boadum, founder of Jesus Generation Ministries, Bishop Gordon Kisseih, CEO of Miracle Life Gospel Church and Rev. and Mrs Clement Anchebah of Fountain Gate Chapel International.

The GPCC and the medical team in a group photo

They were received at the hospital by a government delegation comprising the Greater Accra Regional Director of Health, Dr Charity Sarpong, the Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Emmanuel Srofenyo, the CEO of the Food and Drugs Authority, Mrs Delese Mimi Darko and Dr Akosua Ayisi, the Deputy Director of Public Health for the Greater Accra Region.

In her welcome remarks, Dr Charity Sarpong assured the delegation that the vaccine is safe and further added that Ghana was represented on the vaccine committee in Geneva, Switzerland.

After taking the vaccine, the Apostle General described the experience as painless.

He encouraged all eligible Ghanaians to put away fear and get vaccinated to overcome the pandemic.

The senior clergy in their remarks also debunked the conspiracy theories circulating about the vaccine and urged people from all walks of life to get vaccinated.