GPHA Records Huge Gains In Cargo Traffic In 2021

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) says it recorded huge gains in its 2021 operations compare to the previous year.

According to the Authority, the gains are as a result of the traffic jamp in general cargo goods that were imported and exported through the country’s ports.

The state maritime company said, the Authority’s financial situation were cushioned by the jump despite the challenges posed to it operations by the covid-19.

Acording to estimates from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority GPHA, cargo traffic for the year 2021 saw a record high of 20.8 million metric tons as against the 17.1 million metric tons recorded in 2020.

This feat has been achieved despite the hikes in freights charges which saw some slide in the importation of goods into the country.

Speaking on the performance of the authority in 2021, General Manager incharge of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Esther Gyebi Donkor attributed the record increase in cargo traffic to that of investment made by the authority in their operations and that of the terminal 3 which has paved way for the arrival of bigger vessels into the country.

She said investment such as the acquisition of new cranes and other equipments which meet international standards also did the magic

She stressed that despite their resolve to invest more in the area of sophisticated cranes to work at the Port, the authority will also focus more on environmental sustainability in the hear 2022, to meet that of International ports standards.

Meanwhile the authority has warned the general public to be on the look out for some employment scam being perpetrated in the name of GPHA.

According to Ms Donkor, an ongoing vacancy being circulated by some unscrupulous persons in the name of the authority, should be disregarded by the public, since GPHA has not announced any job vacancy or either recruiting persons for any job position.

Caption: Esther Gyebi Donkor, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, GPHA

By Vincent Kubi