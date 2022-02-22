M.I Blames Ritual Killings In Nigeria On Unemployment

Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga popularly known as M.I has said Nigerian youth are engaging in ritual killings and other fraudulent activities because they have no jobs.

M.I who was speaking in an interview with the Dailypost said Nigerian youth are not lazy but they are forced into engaging in Yahoo-yahoo, ritual killings and other heinous crimes.

“The youth of Nigeria have been looking for jobs. For anyone to claim that they are lazy, the person must be able to look at the indices. You can’t just make that sort of conjecture without having the economic framework within which that’s true.

“You can’t say youth are lazy and don’t want to work if unemployment is high. The unemployment rate tells you that there are no jobs. If you look at the job market, you will see that there has been serious gross unemployment for a long time. Anytime that there’s gross unemployment, there’s also a tendency for there to be a high crime rate, which is what we are experiencing.

“But the high crime rate is not the indication of young people’s attitudes. It’s an indication that there is an ecosystem where there is no opportunity for them to work.

“And, because they can’t work, and they have to eat, that’s why they have to find a means to survive. That is what we are experiencing in Nigeria today,” he stated.

M.I has made the statement not long after the government has criticized Nollywood filmmakers as the reason there is the rise in Ritual Killings.