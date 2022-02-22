A Private Entity Should Take Over Affairs Of MUSIGA – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has suggested to Musicians Union of Ghana, MUSIGA to allow a private entity to run the affairs of the union.

According to him, the private entity should be able to carry that mandate with support and collaboration from government.

In a tweet on Tuesday he said it was in the union’s best interest to do so.

“Musicians Association of Ghana…I think a private entity should take over the affairs and let’s run it

in collaboration with Gov..”, he tweeted in addition to a snapshots of other comments by other music stakeholders.

‘The president of MUSIGA tenure expired in 2019 and didn’t have the authority to act afterwards Deborah Freeman,” one of the snapshot comments read.

Stonebwoy’s statement comes at the time reports say the union’s election to elect its new president is in limbo.

This was as a result of the postponement of the election scheduled for Wednesday, February 23.