Melcom Gives to 11 Medical Centres

Major Seth Coleman, Principal Pharmacists at the 37 Military hospital receiving the donation from Mrs. Sheila Khubchandani, Melcom Group Chair.

Melcom Care Foundation, the charity arm of Melcom Group, has donated medical refrigerators to 11 health facilities.

The donation, which took place at Melcom’s head office in Accra, was dedicated to the memory of the late founder and group chairman, Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani.

The beneficiary hospitals include Holy Trinity Medical Centre, 37 Military Hospital, University of Ghana Medical Centre, Narh-Bita Hospital and Albany Specialist clinic.

Mamobi General Hospital, Danpong Medical Centre, Ashiaman Polyclinic, Lister Hospital, Franklyn Medical centre and Lucca medical centre were the other beneficiaries.

The kind gesture, which falls in line with Melcom’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), follows a nationwide blood drive exercise held a few weeks ago by the company in conjunction with the National Blood Service.

The Foundation also presented an Akai 43” Satellite LED TV and Akai Home Theater System to support the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ) Awards ceremony slated for this weekend.

Also, it is supporting Hannah Adei-Mensah to register for and participate in an online public health conference by the MAGNUS GROUP LLC Chicago, USA.

A loyal customer, lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Carlton Cofie, was rewarded for his loyalty to the Melcom brand.

Director of Communications, Melcom Group, Godwin Avenorgbo, said the late Mr. Khubchandani, demonstrated a generous heart of giving towards Ghana’s health care delivery system.

He also noted that he was a man who had a keen interest in media development.

“So today the directors have decided to continue that initiative,” he said.

Representatives of the beneficiary medical centres took turns to express their appreciation to the management of Melcom for their generous support to health care delivery.

They indicated that the medical refrigerators will help improve health care services to the public and called for further collaboration to improve the country’s health system.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri