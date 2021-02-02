GPHA To Boost Port Infrastructure

Mr. Michael Luguje, GPHA boss.

DIRECTOR GENERAL of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Michael Luguje, has stated that his outfit will invest more into improving and enlarging port infrastructure at the country’s ports to enhance productivity.

He said despite the difficulties that characterised last year’s operations at the ports as a result of the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the port community managed to sail through as a result of the selfless contributions of all ports employees.

“In 2021 the authority wishes to assure all stakeholders that it will continue to do everything in its power to achieve higher efficiency in productivity,” Mr. Luguje said and also commended staff for their tireless efforts, adding that management would ensure that the port sector thrived despite the pandemic.

Mr. Luguje made this known when he delivered his New Year message to the staff of GPHA and the Port community.

He said Ghana’s ports would remain the logistics hub of West Africa as the authority worked towards achieving an Africa wide logistic hub with Ghana being the focal point.

Touching on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which commenced on January 1, this year, the GPHA boss advised all stakeholders to take advantage of the continental free trade area and grow their businesses to improve Ghana’s economy.

He therefore urged them to ensure their operations measured up to the required professional protocols to enjoy the full benefits of the AfCFTA regime.

From Vincent Kubi Tema