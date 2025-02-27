GPL Is Back – GFA

The Ghana Football Association has announced that the Ghana Premier League will resume on the weekend of Friday, March 7, to Monday, March 10, 2025.

This decision follows extensive engagement with stakeholders and the implementation of the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025, a set of guidelines developed primarily by clubs to ensure a secure and well-organized return to football.

The resumption of the league remains subject to safety and security inspections at all match venues. These inspections, currently being carried out by the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry for Sports and Recreation, are aimed at ensuring that stadiums meet the required standards before football action resumes across the country.

In addition to confirming the return of league matches, the Football Association has also scheduled outstanding fixtures for Matchdays 20, 21, and 22.

Matchday 20 will take place from Tuesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 20.

Matchday 21 is set for Tuesday, April 1, to Thursday, April 3, while Matchday 22 will be played between Tuesday, April 15, and Thursday, April 17. Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will face Sekondi Eleven Wise in an outstanding MTN FA Cup fixture on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

By Wletsu Ransford