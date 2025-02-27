Kotoko To Face Sekondi In Rescheduled MTN FA Cup Clash

The MTN FA Cup Round of 16 match between Asante Kotoko and Sekondi Eleven Wise has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The game will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, where the Porcupine Warriors will face off against the Sekondi-based side in a highly anticipated knockout clash.

The match was rescheduled following the tragic passing of devoted Kotoko supporter Yaw Frimpong, known as ‘Nana Pooley.’

In light of the circumstances, the Competitions Department of the Football Association set March 12 as the new date for the encounter.

The stakes are high, as the winner of this fixture will secure a place in the quarter-finals, joining seven other teams in the draw set to take place next month. With both sides eager to advance, fans can expect an intense and competitive battle at the Baba Yara Stadium.

By Wletsu Ransford