Untapped Opportunities for young women in Agribusiness: A cursory gaze at Social Media

Esther Kyerewaa Twumasi

As we navigate the complexities of the modern agricultural landscape, it’s becoming increasingly clear that young women hold the key to unlocking the sector’s full potential. However, despite their growing interest and influence, many young women remain unaware of the vast opportunities available to them in agribusiness.

Social media has emerged as a powerful tool in bridging this knowledge gap. With millions of young women actively engaging on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and Twitter, the potential for agribusiness outreach and education is vast. Yet, this potential remains largely untapped.

💰One exciting opportunity for young women is to leverage their social media platforms to become the face of agricultural products and services.

💰By partnering with agribusiness companies, young women can promote products, share their experiences, and build their personal brand.

💰This not only provides a lucrative income stream but also empowers young women to become influencers and thought leaders in the agribusiness sector.

As the founder of Miss Agriculture Ghana, I’ve witnessed first-hand the impact that social media can have on young women’s careers in agribusiness. By providing #training, #resources, and #networking opportunities, we’ve been able to help young women build their confidence, develop their skills, and launch successful careers in the sector.

However, our efforts are just the beginning. To truly unlock the potential of young women in agribusiness, we need to think bigger. We need to create a movement that harnesses the power of social media to educate, inspire, and empower young women to take action.

This can involve partnering with agribusiness companies to create influencer marketing campaigns, launching social media challenges that promote agricultural products and services, and providing training and resources to help young women develop the skills they need to succeed.

The benefits of this approach are clear. By empowering young women to take an active role in agribusiness, we can increase productivity, improve livelihoods, and promote sustainable agricultural practices. We can also help to challenge traditional stereotypes and biases that have long hindered women’s participation in the sector.

Let’s harness the power of social media to unlock the potential of young women in agribusiness. Together, we can create a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

Founder: Miss Agriculture Ghana

Co-founder, Chamber of Women in Agribusiness (CHAWA) Ghana