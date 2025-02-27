Luka Doncic Shines In Triple-Double As Lakers Defeat Mavericks

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic faced his former team for the first time since his blockbuster move to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 25-year-old guard delivered a statement performance, recording a triple-double to lead the Lakers to a 107-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic, who spent six seasons in Dallas before a three-way trade brought him to L.A. earlier this month, finished the night with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. While the win was crucial for the Lakers’ playoff push, the night carried extra weight for Doncic.

Despite Doncic’s all-around brilliance, it was LeBron James who led the Lakers in scoring with 27 points, helping secure the team’s third straight victory. The win cemented their position in fourth place in the Western Conference, while the Mavericks, led by Kyrie Irving’s 35-point effort, remained in ninth.

Elsewhere in the league, the Memphis Grizzlies edged out the Phoenix Suns in a thrilling 151-148 overtime battle. The Grizzlies, currently second in the Western Conference, needed every bit of their resilience to hold off the Suns, who sit in 11th place.