GPL Returns Oct. 29

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season will commence on October 29, 2021, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The new season will start with the opening game played from the weekend of October 29 to November 1, 2021 across the approved centres.

According to the GFA, the new date has been approved by the Ghana FA Executive Council.

The process towards the kick-off of the new season begins with the Opening of Registration window of players and officials on Monday, August 9, 2021 which will close on Saturday, October 29, 2021.

Champions Accra Hearts of Oak SC will defend the title as the competition welcomes three new promoted sides, Real Tamale United FC, Bibiani Gold Stars SC and Accra Lions FC to the top flight.

The Premier League will run until Sunday, June 19, 2022, as the Association takes steps to re-align its football calendar after the disruptions caused by COVID-19.