Glico Salutes Hasmal Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies defeated Nigerian’s Rivers Angels 3-1 in the final of the CAF Women Champions League qualifying tournament held in Abidjan

Glico General has saluted Hasaacas (Hasmal) Ladies on their feat in the just-ended WAFU qualifier in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Ghanaian ladies side emerged winners in the WAFU Championship to qualify for the CAF Champions League slated for Egypt later this year.

A statement from the Communications Department of Glico said, “The management and staff of Glico General wish Hasaacas Ladies FC a warm congrats on being winners of the Champions League West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B tournament. Glico General is proud to be part of your success.”

Ahead of the competition, Glico supported Hasaacas Ladies FC with an insurance package worth GH¢150,000.

Glico also presented an undisclosed amount of money to the team to aid in their preparations towards the maiden competition.

