Inter Fans Slam Lukaku

Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku‘s mural outside the San Siro stadium has been defaced by Inter Milan supporters ahead of the Belgian striker’s imminent £98million move to Chelsea.

The Inter striker travelled from Milan to London on Monday night ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge, having already completed the first part of his medical in the Italian city.

Inter fans are furious at their own club for allowing star forward Lukaku – who scored 30 goals last season as the Nerazzuri won their first Serie A title in 11 years – to leave especially after both the player and the Italian side claimed the Belgian would be staying earlier this summer.

The mural showed Lukaku pointing two fingers in the air towards the Inter Milan badge and the Italian flag, and most of the phrase ‘Dear Milano, you’re welcome’ has been blocked out with black paint, barring the word ‘Milano’.

Inter Milan’s main ultra group in the Curva Nord are responsible for the vandalism of the mural, created for the Belgian when he first joined the club in 2019 from Manchester United.

And a message on the group’s Facebook page to the departing Belgian striker read: “Dear Lukaku, we expected more honest and transparent behaviour from you.

“But, despite the fact we protected you like a son, like one of us, you too proved yourself to be just like all the rest, going to your knees for money. We wish you the best, even if greed doesn’t always pay.”