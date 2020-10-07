Grace Nellie Yeboah Crowned Miss Metro 2020

Grace Nellie Yeboah (middle)

The Ashanti regional representative in this year’s edition of Miss Metropolitan Ghana (MMG), Grace Nellie Yeboah, has been crowned winner of the pageant.

The annual event was strictly by invitation due to the ban on public gatherings, and it attracted a few personalities, including some ministers of state.

Themed ‘The Role of The Ghanaian Woman In fighting Covid-19’, the event was held last Sunday, October 4 at the new Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) conference hall.

Even though Grace Yeboah emerged the ultimate winner, six of the contestants were also crowned metropolitan queens in each metropolis and will work together to foster some change in the attitude of Ghanaians towards cleanliness and aid in the fight against Covid-19.

They are Miss Akila (Sekondi/Takoradi Metro Queen), Miss Flora (Tema Metro Queen), Miss Asantewaa (Tamale Metro Queen), Miss Gifty (Kumasi Metro Queen), Miss Sandra (Accra Metro Queen) and Miss Paloma (Cape Coast Metro Queen).

The MMG 2020 is a flagship event of the Miss Metro Foundation, with focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically goal 6, which emphasizes sanitation and access to clean potable water by 2030.

With Covid-19 still very much active in the world, including Ghana, organisers dedicated this year’s edition of the annual pageant to fighting the pandemic.

Speaking at the event, the leader of the Risk Communication for Covid-19 National Response Team, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, reiterated the need for all individuals to continue adhering to the safety protocols laid down by the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service.

He indicated that Ghana risks entering a second wave of the pandemic if citizens do not strictly follow protocols, especially in open places and social gatherings.

Dr. Aboagye used the opportunity to educate the audience on the dynamics of the coronavirus, its prevention and best disposal practices.

He commended the organising team for the efforts put into planning and executing what he described as a well thought-out event with safety at heart.

On his part, the representatives from Jekora Ventures, one of the sponsors of the MMG, Felix Laryea, discussed the need for people to properly handle the wastes they produce from their various homes.

He said proper sorting and handling of wastes prior to be picked by waste management institutions makes it easy to treat, recycle and dispose of unwanted trash, a trend that could ease the pressure on the country’s landfill sites and also reduce the financial burden of government in dealing with waste menace.

Ms. Dzifa Grey, CEO of DG Wipes & Hand Sanitizers, encouraged contestants to strive for greatness, especially as they embark on their projects during their one-year reign as queens.

By George Clifford Owusu