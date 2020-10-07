NER Tricycle Operators Oppose Mahama’s Okada

Some of the tricycle operators at the press conference in Nalerigu

An association of Tricycle Operators in the North East Region has opposed the legalization of Okada as a means of business as being championed by ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

According to the group, the legalization of Okada is an attempt to put tricycle and ‘trotro’ operators out of business.

The Chairman of the Tricycle Operators, Makom Abu, addressing a press conference in Nalerigu yesterday, said legalization of Okada which was outlawed by the same Mr. Mahama and his NDC would pose more danger to all road users from the pillion to the pedestrian.

“Okada legalization will astronomically increase the accident rate. The youth deserve respectable and sustainable jobs, not risky and less prestigious jobs like Okada,” he said.

They indicated that the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) had stated that out of the total deaths of 2,000 recorded on road accidents in the country, about 500 to 800 deaths of them occur as a result of motorcycle accidents.

“On the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes, Section 128 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (Legislative Instrument 2180), says the licensing authority shall not register a motorcycle to carry a fare-paying passenger. We want to ask what has changed?” they queried.

The association, therefore, rejected the proposal for the legalization of Okada based on the dangers and risks involved in the use and urged discerning Ghanaians to do same.

“We think that legalizing Okada in the country is not only a lazy man’s way of job creation but also a deliberate attempt to hoodwink the electorate just to get their votes,” they pointed out.

“It is a covert way of increasing robbery activities within cities since most of the robberies are done using motorbikes,” they added.

They proposed to the government to consider the option of funding the acquisition of tricycles to enable tricycle operators to earn a living, saying “the use of tricycles could equally be considered in the urban areas rather than Okada so that accidents on our roads can be reduced.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu