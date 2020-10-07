National Communication Awards Soon

Foster Romanus

This year’s National Communication Awards, an initiative aimed at highlighting the importance of communications as a tool for development, will take place on November 7, according to the organisers.

Instituted by RAD Communications Limited, the awards scheme celebrates works from major categories, including television, radio, print, online and social media, corporate communications, film & productions, telecommunications and media leadership, with over 50 sub-categories.

It will be held in Accra at the Africa Trade House with strict adherence to all Covid-19 safety protocols.

This year has also seen the introduction of the Covid-19 reporting award, aimed at awarding and celebrating media houses and personnel who have been working excellently to champion the fight against covid-19.

One of Ghana’s finest television presenters, Foster Romanus of e.TV Ghana, has been nominated in the category of TV show host of the year (male category).

TV host Foster Romanus, who also doubles as a stand-up comedian, took over e. TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show from Eddy Blay in 2018.

Since that time till now, Foster has shown nothing but excellence in his TV presenting.

Prior to that, he had hosted several shows which include e.TV Celebrity Soccer and Friday Night With Foster, which got a nomination for the most popular TV show at the 2014 Television Ghana Awards.

Speaking on his award nomination, Foster Romanus shared how excited he was about his nomination and appealed to his fans to massively vote for him.

Various individuals in the communications landscape such as Alfred Ocansey of TV3, Kwami Sefa Kayi of Peace FM, among others, have also been nominated.