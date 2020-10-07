NPP Shakes T’di With ‘Victory Walk’

Some of the party supporters

Scores of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members turned the streets of Takoradi into the party’s colours last Sunday as they held massive procession dubbed ‘Victory Walk’ to solicit support to ensure a resounding victory for the ruling party on December 7.

The teeming party supporters were led by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi who is also the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah; MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker; Augustine Blay, among other top shots of the party, who danced to brass band music through the principal streets of Takoradi.

Addressing the crowd later, Mr. Darko-Mensah thanked the people of Takoradi for supporting the NPP and appealed to them to vote for the ruling party on December 7 this year for the party to continue its good works.

He told the residents of Takoradi that the NPP government had fulfilled its promise of establishing the operational headquarters of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in Takoradi, adding, “We are also expanding the Takoradi Port to create more jobs for the people.”

He gave an assurance that the NPP would increase its parliamentary seats from the current 13 to 15 out of the 17 seats in the Western Region.

He also appealed to the electorate in Tarkwa to continue to support the current MP, Mireku Duker, since the President does not know any independent candidate in the area.

He intimated that he had confidence in the people and knew that they would make the right choice in the country’s next general election.

For his part, Augustine Blay said the NPP government had restored all the allowances cancelled by the previous NDC government, including nursing and teacher training allowances, saying “since the NPP came to power, we have restored all of them, created more jobs for the youth and revived the economy.”

Mr. Mireku Duker gave an assurance that even though the NPP’s victory in the upcoming elections was a ‘foregone conclusion’, the party members would not be complacent but would continue to explain the achievements of the government to the people to win their votes.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi