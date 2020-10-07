Lady Jay Drops New Single ‘Fire’

Lady Jay

Ghanaian songstress Lady Jay has released her latest single titled ‘Fire’ unto the market.

Lady Jay, who is currently signed on to Wahala Entertainment record label, is known for hit songs like ‘Freedom’, ‘For You You You’, ‘Odo Nana’ and ‘Venus’ which had over 100,000 views on YouTube.

With the release of the new single, Lady Jay looks poised to take her place again in the ever-changing Ghanaian highlife/Afro-pop music fraternity with a list of refreshing new songs.

The song is aimed at reaching at people of all ages, and it is currently available on YouTube and other digital music platforms for download.

The new single is expected entertain her fans as well to push her brand to another level.

The talented female artiste, who has performed on a lot of stages across the country alongside some of the celebrated local and international artistes, has worked with some of the most influential artistes like Sarkodie, Efya, BOJ, E.L, and Yaa Pono.

Lady Jay was signed on to the Wahala Entertainment record label in 2018, after she returned from Canada.

The record label has so far released over five singles and music videos which influenced a new generation of listeners.

She did her first virtual concert and was working on her famous live music concert ‘Magic Dream’ held at Zen Garden.

By George Clifford Owusu