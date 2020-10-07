Ahafo Ano North Steps Up Covid-19 Campaign

Members of the team with Martina Appiah Nyantekyie after the donation

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ahafo Ano North Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Martina Appiah Nyantekyie, has, as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, led a team to educate market women on some preventive measures.

The team comprising health professionals and members of the assembly visited the Tepa Market last Thursday.

The team, among other things, cautioned both market women and traders to practise basic hygiene and ensure healthy lifestyles.

Among the basic hygiene practices the team taught was handwashing and the MCE personally, through a demonstration, taught the people how to effectively wash the hand.

The MCE used the occasion to donate some Veronica buckets to the market and urged both traders and patrons to put them to good use.

The Municipal Health Director, Joseph Adomako, who was part of the team, admonished them to observe all the precautions prescribed by the Ghana Health Service.

Throwing light on social distancing, the Health Director said it had been proven to be one of the major means of fighting the pandemic and advised that the public should desist from not so important travels and avoid handshaking.

Besides, Mr. Adomako used the occasion to advise the public to adopt both coughing and sneezing on the elbow as part of their culture and also use hand sanitizer.

In all, the team was able to interact with at least 1,000 people on the market day which attracted traders from neighbouring Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

From Ernest Kofi – Tepa