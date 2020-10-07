President Pays DK Poison $45k Loan… After 44 Years

FLASHBACK: Poison ® in a handshake with the President at the Jubilee House earlier this year

Ghana’s first boxing world title holder David Kotei, popularly called D.K. Poison, can now heave a sigh of relief after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instructed that the $45,000 the state borrowed from him about 44 years ago be paid back immediately.

The directive was signed yesterday by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, instructing the Finance Ministry to ensure the money is paid to the 69-year-old David Kotei on humanitarian grounds.

In 1976 under the military junta headed by General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, the boxer loaned the state $75,000 for the importation of Mackerel canned fish (Tinapa) when the country was in food crisis at the time.

He handed the military junta the said amount after winning his second title defence against Shigefumi Fukuyama in Japan 44 years ago but all the money was never refunded after being patriotic to country.

According to the boxer, he loaned the then military government the amount from his fight purse, but received only $34 thousand, having pursued in vain to access what rightly belongs to him.

Few months ago, the boxer and some Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) officials called on the President at the Jubilee House where the legend repeated his petition to get back his money.

The former world champion followed up on his request with petitions from his legal team which attracted the attention of President Akufo-Addo, who consequently instructed that the boxer be paid what is due to him.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the President read, “With reference to your letter dated June 17, 2020, I write to convey the approval of the President of the Republic for an amount of $45 thousand to be paid to David Kotei Poison (aka DK Poison) on compassionate grounds.

“By a copy of this letter, the Ministry of Finance is requested to take the necessary action to give effect to this directive (sic).”

Until the President’s directive, bitterness had taken the better part of the pugilist who once held the flag of Ghana aloft in the 70s.

Meanwhile, the country’s boxing governing body, Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), has commended the President for the kind gesture.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum