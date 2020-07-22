Grace Nortey, Kojo Dadson, Others Honoured With Legendary Award

Grace Nortey flanked by Abena Ghana (L) and other members of GAEA

Veteran Ghanaian actors such as Grace Omaboe, Kojo Dadson, Grace Nortey, Emmanuel Armah and others have each been honoured with a legendary award by Konamah’s Entertainment, organisers of Ghana Actors Entertainment Award (GAEA).

The organisers, led by Cecelia Gyaase Konamah, known popularly as Abena Ghana, visited the homes of the actors—most whom have been in the news for battling various ailments—and presented them with their awards, including plaques and citations.

They also donated other items such as Time Herbal Mixture, Adonko Next Level Energy Drink and an undisclosed amount of money to them.

The gesture was to recognise and celebrate their immense contribution towards the creative arts industry.

“The hard works and sacrifices of these legendary actors have paved the way for today’s movie industry which is still producing many young talents, hence the award,” Abena Ghana disclosed.

The gesture is also part of initiatives being undertaken by GAEA ahead of its second edition later this year.

The 2020 GAEA is an initiative of Konamah’s Entertainment to celebrate the very best and finest of actors and entertainers who have demonstrated excellence in the industry.

It is also aimed at making this award scheme one of the most respected awards in the world and also promote the works of Ghanaian actors and entertainers to the outside world.

Abena Ghana thanked Time Herbal Mixture as the headline sponsor of GAEA, Happyman Bitters, Adonko Next Level Energy and Dank Herbal Complex Limited for their contribution towards putting smiles on the faces of the aged actors. She also congratulated the award’s jury in the persons of Nana Yaa Sarpong, Leonora Buckman, James Clake and Edinam Atatsi for their support.

By Francis Addo