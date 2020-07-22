Perseus Mining Supports Dunkwa Police

The presentation of the vehicles

Perseus Mining (Ghana) Limited has presented two Toyota land cruiser troopers to the Dunkwa Divisional Police Command in the Central Region for operational duties.

This follows a request by the divisional command in its quest to curb the high rate of armed robbery, following the withdrawal of Operation Vanguard within the community, especially on the Ayanfuri-Dunkwa Stretch.

Though the division admits armed robbery has reduced significantly with the support of the regional police command, the presentation is expected to reduce the turnaround time to distress calls by residents.

The Acting General Manager for Perseus Mining (Ghana) Limited, Mr. Andy Amoah, who presented the vehicles, lauded the police for their unflinching support in areas such as asset protection, investigation & prosecution of offenders and above all finding common ground between the company and aggrieved parties in the course of its operations.

He revealed that in the area of institutional support, Perseus had demonstrated its leadership throughout the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic where the company had disinfected markets, Lorry stations and other public places within the catchment communities and donated infrared thermometre guns, hand sanitizers, nose masks and presented PPE worth over Gh¢300,000 to various health facilities including Dunkwa Government Hospital.

Adding, he revealed that Perseus Mining (Ghana) Limited would soon hand over a befitting police barrier at Adwenpaye, which included changing rooms as well as ablution rooms for both male & female police officers.

The now Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Habiba Twumasi, expressed profound gratitude to the mining company for their support.

“We assure you that these vehicles that you have given us will be used for the intended purpose and ensure that security in this area is improved. That the community members are well protected, because if they are well protected, your resources will be well protected,” she said.

She promised that the division would use the vehicles for its intended purpose.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)