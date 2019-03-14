Great C’ssion Movement Gets New Leader

Stanley Yamoah (left) handing over symbol of leadership to Kumah Doe

THE GREAT Commission Movement of Ghana has inducted a new national leader.

The induction ceremony was held at the Ghana Police Church in Accra.

Speaking at the ceremony, Stanley Yamoah, the outgoing national director of the movement, appreciated former leaders of the commission for the great services they rendered and the exceptional legacies they bequeathed to the movement in Ghana and beyond.

He indicated that the current staff strength is 123 and is made up of 28 full-time staff and 95 associates, volunteers and interns.

He assured the new national director, his team and the board of directors of his continuous support for the commission.

“Even though we are moving on to a new role of leadership to serve the national movements in the countries in our West Africa area, my wife and I still remain staff members of the Great Commission Movement of Ghana. We are very confident in the Lord that through your continued prayer, support for us, and our obedience to the Lord, we would be good ambassadors of the Ghana ministry,” he stated.

Mr. Yamoah presented the keys to all the GCMG properties of the national ministry, files, legal documents, archives of GCMG and a Bible to Kumah Doe as a sign of handing over authority of leadership during the ceremony.

Mr. Doe, the new national leader, in his acceptance speech, indicated that the new position is an opportunity to support the ministry.

He added that his outfit would partner with more churches and theological institutions to share resources, tools, strategies and network to help advance the holistic gospel in the country and beyond.

Mr. Doe joined the staff of the commission in 2006, rising through the ranks to be the national campus director in 2010.

He said, “For us, we believe that God wants our intimacy with Him to be deepened as we share the responsibility of serving our national ministry, the body of Christ in Ghana and beyond. We also believe that God is raising up a new generation of emerging young leaders for the harvest field.”

By Abigail Owiredu-Boateng