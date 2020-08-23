Greenstreet Leads CPP Again

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

Newly elected Presidential Aspirant of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet on Sunday said: “Ghana needs the CPP desperately. Our country needs a progressive government to transform the nation”.

He therefore called for party unity ahead of Election 2020 battle for dynamic change in the political landscape of the country, “CPP must reach out to the people. Ghanaians are tired of duo-politics of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress”.

“The two parties under the fourth republic’s only achievement is based on comparing who is more corrupt, who is competent and who is not, who copied a manifesto and who are the originators of the ideas. They are also proud acclaim who was more violent. Ghanaians are tired of looting of our national resources and needs a change.

“We have demonstrated to other political parties that, Elections can be conducted in the spirit of comradeship, no personality attacks, and political election is not war. We must stop turning Ghana into an electoral war zone every four years,” Mr Greenstreet told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra after his victory.

“In the spirit of the founder of the Party Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and other founding leaders of our great party, let us all come together to revive and continue the mantle of leadership. In the spirit of Forward ever backwards never, I congratulate all and open up my arms to embrace all for the battle ahead”.

“August 22, was a decisive day for the CPP, there was no winners or losers. Winning and losing are two sides of the same coin, so let us all put our differences aside and work together for the forward march of the Party”.

“CPP emerged from an unprecedented peaceful National Delegates Congress as a collective winner,” Mr Greenstreet, former General Secretary of the Party stated.

At the end of the CPP National Delegates Congress supervised by the Electoral Commission, Mr Greenstreet had 1,364 of the valid votes cast to beat Bright Oblitey Akwetey who had 597 votes; and Pastor Dr Divine Ayivor, who gathered 171 votes, to emerge as the Flag bearer for Election 2020.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma, CPP 2012 Vice Presidential Candidate also pulled 915 of the valid votes cast to defeat four other contestants for the Chairman and Leader of the Party slot which included Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna the Acting Chairperson and Leader. Hajia Hamdatu had 682 votes; Nana Oduro Kwarteng had 352 votes; and Kweku Ankrah Quansah, 154 votes.

Nana Yaa Jantuah, former Public Relations Manager of the Public Utility Regulation Commission (PURC) emerged on the political radar suddenly to beat Acting General Secretary, James Kwanena Bomfeh Junior (Kabila).

Nana Yaa Jantuah pulled 1,389 of the valid votes cast whilst Mr Bomfeh Jnr had 752 votes.

For the Vice Chairman slot; Dr Onsy Kwame Nkrumah had 1,013 votes to emerge as the first Vice Chairman; Emmanuel Ogbodjor was elected with 720 votes as the second Vice Chairman and Mr. John Benjamin Daniels had 377 votes as the third Vice Chairman.

The CPP also elected Moses Yirimambo Ambing with 1,485 votes as the National Organiser to beat Rashid Alao who had 655. Osei Kofi Acquah was elected as the National Youth Organiser with 1,394 votes to beat Solomon Amponsah Duncan who managed with 731 votes.

The Incumbent National Women’s Organiser Hajia Ayesha Sulley Futa was re-elected with 1,286 of the valid votes cast to beat Rose Austin Tenadu who had 854 votes.

Emmanuel Opare Addo was elected with 1,488 votes as the National Treasurer, whilst his main challenger Madam Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor had 626 votes.

According to the EC statistics a total valid vote cast across the 16 Regions was 2,006; Rejected votes was 18; bringing the total vote cast 2,034.

Mr Greenstreet, a Lawyer by Profession, also commended the EC for the way that they have overseen this new way of conducting the elections.

GNA