GRIDCo Hints Of Dumsor Over Collapsed Power Line

Management of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) is hinting of load shedding following the collapse of communication mast on its 33OkV Aboadze-Kumasi Transmission Line.

The problem the power generation company fears it might be affecting the national power system.

A statement issued by GRIDCo on Wednesday November 10, 2021 in Accra said “A Communication mast collapsed and fell on the 330kv Aboadze to Kumasi Transmission Line, resulting in in the collapsed of two adjacent towers”.

The incident which took place at Bogoso in the Western Region has affected the national power system and will lead to some load management.

Meanwhile, GRIDCo says it is “working around the clock to replace the fallen towers within the shortest possible time “.

By Vincent Kubi