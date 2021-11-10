Suspected Thief Lynched At Kasoa

A 30-year old suspected thief, has been lynched by unknown assailants at Kasoa Walantu, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The deceased unknown was stripped naked, brutalized, and stabbed to death with broken bottles.

The Awutu Senya East Municipal NADMO Director, Kwame Amoah who confirmed the incident on radio said the deceased sustained varying degrees of injuries resulting in his death.

According to him, the body has been conveyed by Kasoa Police to the Police Hospital Morgue whiles investigations are ongoing.

BY Daniel Bampoe