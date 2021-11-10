Fake Soldier Grabbed At Suhum

The Suhum Police in the Eastern Region has arrested a 32-year-old man for impersonating as a Military Officer which he succeeded to defraud a desperate young man seeking to be enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to the victim, Ohene Addo Richmond, a resident of Akyem Apedwa, on November 8, 2021, at about 1:05 pm, was assisted by ADO 2 Aggrey Nana Addo, a fire officer with Suhum Fire Service to arrest the suspect Tanko Sani, 32, and handed him over to the Police.

Ohene Addo Richmond explained that on November 6, 2021, the suspect introduced himself to him as an army officer and convinced, and collected cash of GHC2800 under the pretext of recruiting him into the Ghana Armed Forces but later found out that he was not an Army Officer as claimed.

The suspect has been detained by the Police to assist in the investigation.

– BY Daniel Bampoe