Group Calls for Domestic Revenue Mobilization

A group, Citizens United for Internally Generated Revenues (IGR), has expressed its support for the government’s move to mobilize revenue internally for macroeconomic stability, growth and development,

The group, made up of okada riders, kayayei, market men and women, drivers, and students said this will prevent the government from going back to the dreaded IMF.



The group matched through some streets in Accra, on March 6, to make their voices heard and implore their fellow citizens to support the intriguing E-Levy.

Group leader, Prince Ofosu Sefah remarked, “I have lived in Canada for more than 20years, and I have also traveled across Europe and America, and I can boldly say that, for these countries, taxation is the bedrock of their economy”.



Group’s spokesperson, Stallone Nyarko also indicated that no country can became advanced without widening its tax base.

He stated that internally generated revenues such as the e-levy will help widen the tax base to reduce the burden on a few paying too much taxes and get the informal sector to also share in the burden.

Mr. Nyarko said the country’s economy was severely hit by the COVID-19 crisis adding that the government initiated a variety of discretionary measures, for some citizens.

Members of the movement also called on government to introduce some tax reforms.

“The world is going digital, and Ghana must follow the trend. Ghana should consider E-Tolling and Property Tax Reforms because property taxes are too low,” they said.

The Movement was emphatic against the idea of going back to the dreaded IMF, and believe that Internally Generated Revenues is the best way for building a Ghana Beyond Aid.