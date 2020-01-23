GSA Meets Cable Dealers Over Sub-Standard Electric Materials

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has met with members of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association (GEDA) to discuss ways of addressing the trading of Sub-Standard Electric Cables and devices in the country.

The meeting was also to sensitize members of GEDA on the applicable national regulations and standards.

It was also intended to increase the visibility of GSA.

The meeting held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Opera Square in Accra, was supervised by the Head of Business Development Department of GSA, George Anti.

BY Melvin Tarlue