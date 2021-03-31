GSFP Assures Caterers of Arrears Payment After Easter Break

The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has assured caterers of their commitment to pay the arrears due them after the Easter celebration.

According to a post on its Facebook page sighted by DGN Online statement, the GSFP assured the caterers of receiving the arrears after the Easter break as they engage with the appropriate authorities.

According to the statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of GSFP, Siiba Alfa, “Management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) wishes to inform its cherish caterers who provided the one hot meal for both form 3 and 2 Junior High School students that funds are being mobilized to pay all their remaining arrears with the programme”.

“ We call on our caterers to exercise restraint whilst we engage the appropriate authorities for the release of th funds to defray the arrears immediately after the Easter Break”, the statement added.

He added “We wish everyone a Happy Easter and look forward to resolving our payment issues after holidays”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke