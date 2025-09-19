GSTS Wins Navy Drill Competition

Commodore Ayelazono (left) presenting the overall best award to GSTS Navy cadet

As part of the activities marking this year’s Memorial Day, the Ghana Navy organised a Drill Competition for some second cycle schools’ cadet within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The schools included Ahantaman Girls’ Senior High School, St John’s School, Shama Senior High, Takoradi Technical Institute, Archbishop Porter Girls School, Fijai Senior High, Takoradi Senior High, Sekondi College and Ghana Secondary Technical School.

The Ghana Navy holds the annual Memorial Day to honour and remember personnel who died or were injured while serving the nation.

This year’s Memorial Day is on the theme, “Sacrifice, Service and Sovereignty: The Legacy of the Ghana Navy”.

The competition, held at the Sekondi Naval Base, saw remarkable performance from all the participating school cadets.

The Reviewing Officer for the event was the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Commodore Samuel Ayelazono.

At the end of the competition, Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) emerged the winner followed by Ahantaman Girls’ Senior High School, with Archbishop Porter Girls School and Takoradi Senior High (TADISCO) placing third and fourth respectively.

Commodore Ayelazono encouraged the cadets to be disciplined in all aspects of their lives.

“Let discipline be your guide and let loyalty strengthen your bonds and the competition inspire you to greater heights,” he told the students.

He also implored them to focus on their studies and desist from any acts of indiscipline that will destroy their future.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi