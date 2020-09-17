GTA To Commission Odweanoma Paragliding Field

Barbara Oteng Gyasi

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is scheduled to commission the Odweanoma Paragliding Field.

DGN Online understands that the commissioning is set for Monday, September 21, 2020 under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The Odweanoma Paragliding Site has accordingly over the past two years been upgraded into a model event ground capable of supporting all-year-round recreational activities.

The upgrade is said to include the construction of

– Expansion of the take-off point to handle 4 tandem gliders for launch.

– the re-grassing of take-off point,

– fencing of the event ground,

– construction of a new entrance post,

– paving of the entire event area,

– Provision of permanent canopy stands for event-goers and public

– Provision of a new 6-seater washroom facility

– Construction of a food court

– Construction of a VIP lounge

Busts of the Late Hon. Jake Otanka Obetsebi Lamptey and Ferdinand Ayim will be unveiled as part of the commissioning whereas plaques will also be placed at the site to acknowledge the contributions and support of individuals who have championed the development and growth of the sport in Kwahu, Atibie, DGN Online has gathered.

By Melvin Tarlue