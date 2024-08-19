GTA To Improve Access To Tourist Sites

Akwasi Agyeman

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has revealed ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Roads and Highways to enhance road networks leading to the country’s tourist sites.

This notification is in response to visitor complaints about the state of the roads, which are especially bad during the rainy season.

Speaking to the media, Ghana Tourism Authority CEO, Akwasi Agyeman, underlined the organisation’s dedication to enhancing infrastructure for tourists in the upcoming months.

“We acknowledge that considerable work needs to be done, particularly when working with other organisations on infrastructure related to tourism. We get a lot of comments regarding the state of the roads that lead to tourist destinations during the rainy season.

“To make sure that at least the last few miles going to these locations are upgraded, we are closely collaborating with the Ministry of Roads through our own ministry,” he said.

Additionally, Mr. Agyeman mentioned that in the first half of 2024, close to 600,000 tourists travelled to Ghana.

“With about 600,000 visitor visits in the first half of the year, this year is looking positive for our industry,” he pointed out.