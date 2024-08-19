‘Nhyira Marfo Did Not Die From Poisoning’

The late Nhyira Marfo Okyere

The family of the late member of Team Eternity, Nhyira Marfo Okyere, has debunked social media reports suggesting that the singer died from poisoning.

There have been rumours since Nhyira Marfo’s sudden passing on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, that poisoning was the cause of death.

However, a statement from the singer’s family, signed by Eric Agyei Mante, clarified that the cause of death has not been ascertained, and denied rumours that the singer died from food poisoning.

“We have observed some conjecture on social media concerning the reason behind Nhyira’s demise, encompassing allegations of poisoning and further unverified gossip. We wish to categorically state that these claims are completely untrue and unfounded,” the statement said.

The statement disclosed that the family is distressed over the false stories on social media.

The statement, therefore, implored those spreading the rumours to stop and wait for official communication from the band and her family.